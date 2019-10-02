Presidential contender Michael Bennet raises $2.1 million in 3rd quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s presidential campaign says it raised $2.1 million in the third quarter of the year.

Bennet’s longshot campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination had $1.8 million cash on hand Wednesday. It has had enough funds to spend more than $1 million on ads in critical early voting Iowa.

Bennet is focusing his moderate message in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Still, Bennet has not qualified for the upcoming presidential debate. His haul in the three months ending Monday is a small fraction of the money Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have reported.

Sanders said Tuesday he raised $25.3 million to Buttigieg’s $19.1 million.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said he raised more than $6 million. And California Sen. Kamala Harris reported $11.6 million.