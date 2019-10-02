What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. Photo by Lucas Jackson/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Presidential contender Michael Bennet raises $2.1 million in 3rd quarter

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s presidential campaign says it raised $2.1 million in the third quarter of the year.

Bennet’s longshot campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination had $1.8 million cash on hand Wednesday. It has had enough funds to spend more than $1 million on ads in critical early voting Iowa.

Bennet is focusing his moderate message in Iowa and New Hampshire.

READ MORE: What does Michael Bennet believe? Where the candidate stands on 6 issues

Still, Bennet has not qualified for the upcoming presidential debate. His haul in the three months ending Monday is a small fraction of the money Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have reported.

Sanders said Tuesday he raised $25.3 million to Buttigieg’s $19.1 million.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said he raised more than $6 million. And California Sen. Kamala Harris reported $11.6 million.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 29 Why music has such profound effects on the brain

  2. Read Oct 02 WATCH: Democrats warn White House against attempting to block impeachment inquiry

  3. Read Oct 02 Ukraine’s former president discussed investments with Giuliani

  4. Watch Oct 01 Why Barr asking foreign leaders for help in probe of U.S. agencies raises concerns

  5. Watch Oct 01 Chinese tech makes cities ‘smart,’ but critics say it spreads authoritarianism

The Latest