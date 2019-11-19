Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Jennifer Williams

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Vadym Prystaiko, Ukrainian foreign minister, delivers a speech during the first session of newly-elected parliament in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
By —

Associated Press

Amid impeachment inquiry, Ukraine wants to stay out of the drama

Politics

Ukraine’s foreign minister says his country doesn’t want to be involved in the U.S. political drama.

Commenting on the ongoing impeachment hearings, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Tuesday that Ukraine wants to retain the support of both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, which it “had always been proud of.”

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Prystaiko said the last thing the country needs, while dealing with the war with Russia-backed separatists in the east, is to be involved in “problems at the other end of the world.”

A July 25 phone call in which President Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden triggered the congressional impeachment inquiry.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 19 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 3

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 19 WATCH: Schiff accuses Trump of a ‘failed effort to bribe Ukraine’

  4. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  5. Read Oct 05 A timeline of key events in the Trump-Ukraine story

The Latest