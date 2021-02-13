What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump Impeachment Trial

Key takeaways from Day 4 of Trump’s second impeachment trial

By Daniel Bush

By —

Associated Press

AP report: McConnell expected to vote to acquit Trump

Politics

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president’s impeachment trial.

That’s according to a source granted anonymity to discuss the leader’s thinking.

McConnell’s decision was made public Saturday ahead of what is expected to be a final day in the trial. Trump, the only president to have been impeached twice, is charged with inciting an insurrection in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The Republican leader’s views carry sway among GOP senators and are likely to influence others weighing their votes.

While most Democrats are expected to convict the former president, acquittal is likely in the evenly divided Senate.

Senators are meeting for a rare Saturday session as the weeklong trial wraps up.

