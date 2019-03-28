Attorney General Barr agrees to testify before House committee

Attorney General William Barr has told the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee that he would testify before his panel.

That’s according to a Justice Department official familiar with a Wednesday call between Barr and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the New York Democrat who runs the committee.

Democrats are anxious to hear from Barr about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report. They want to see the full report and the evidence that goes with it. Barr told Nadler on the call that the report is more than 300 pages.

Barr released a four-page summary of the report on Sunday and is expected to produce a public version of the document in the coming weeks.