WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour and FRONTLINE’s joint special on the Mueller report

Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has ended.

Attorney General William Barr on Sunday released a summary of the special counsel’s findings, in which Mueller concluded that President Donald Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia to interfere in the 2016 race. Mueller did not make a judgement on whether Trump obstructed justice, though Barr concluded that based on the special counsel’s report there was not enough evidence for an obstruction of justice charge.

Barr’s summary raised questions about the full report, which has not yet been made public, and what it means for Trump going forward.

The PBS NewsHour and FRONTLINE are partnering for special coverage tonight at 8 p.m. ET to address these concerns and more. Check your local PBS station for show times. The NewsHour will also live stream “The Mueller Report” special in full on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and on its website. FRONTLINE will also stream the special on its website. Follow tonight’s coverage on social with #MuellerReportPBS.

Tonight’s special will include an introduction from NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff and an hourlong FRONTLINE documentary that examines the moments that led to the report’s release, followed by a panel discussion on the NewsHour on the report and its findings.