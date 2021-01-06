What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Ballot counting paused in large Georgia county

Politics

Georgia’s largest county is stopping ballot processing and tabulation for the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

READ MORE: How Democrats won Georgia’s Senate seats in runoff elections

Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said Wednesday that tabulation in Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs was halted “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We have also closed all of our offices in downtown Atlanta,” Corbitt said.

The county’s elections director, Richard Barron, told the board of commissioners earlier Wednesday that the county had approximately 7,500 mail-in absentee ballots left to upload.

The Associated Press has called the runoffs for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

LIVE UPDATES: Pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 05 WATCH LIVE: Violent pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol, halting Electoral College vote

  2. Read Jan 06 WATCH: Trump directs protesters to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of count of Electoral College votes

  3. Read Jan 06 WATCH: U.S. Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

  4. Read Jan 06 Read Pence’s full letter saying he can’t claim ‘unilateral authority’ to reject electoral votes

  5. Read Jan 06 Ossoff wins in Georgia, tipping Senate control to Democrats

Polls close in Georgia’s runoff elections with control of the U.S. Senate on the line

Politics Jan 05

The Latest