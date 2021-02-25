WATCH: Biden pushes his COVID-19 rescue plan to nation’s governors

President Joe Biden met virtually Thursday with the nation’s governors, pledging to work with them to get the COVID pandemic under control, and pushing his American Rescue Plan stimulus package.

Addressing the National Governors Association Winter Meeting, Biden touted his progress on getting 500 million COVID vaccine shots into arms since he took office. And he urged the governors for bipartisan help moving forward.

We “have to act,” Biden said, to “end the politics of misinformation that has divided families, communities and the country.”

“We have to fight this together as one,” the president told the governors, saying the “cruel winter is not over. (But) if we come together, we can usher in a more hopeful spring.”

Biden urged them to get behind his American Rescue Plan, saying the nation has to address the country’s economic toll with the same aggression and seriousness as it has addressed the virus.

“We are not the type of nation that can or will stand by and watch our people suffer needlessly through no fault of their own,” Biden said.

As Biden finished his remarks, reporters asked about his call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, which happened earlier Thursday.

Biden didn’t respond to questions, other than to answer “yes,” when asked if it was a good call.