Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

File photo of National Security Adviser John Bolton by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Bolton’s attorney says McGahn court ruling doesn’t force his client to testify

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Bolton’s attorney is suggesting that a court order directing White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress has no bearing on whether his client and another ex-national security official will also appear.

Charles Cooper issued a statement Tuesday, a day after a federal judge ruled that McGahn must comply with a subpoena related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Cooper represents Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Bolton’s former deputy, Charles Kupperman.

READ AND WATCH MORE: Guide to the impeachment hearings

Kupperman has sued, seeking a court order on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry or White House instructions that he not appear.

Cooper said Kupperman would continue to pursue his lawsuit. His statement didn’t explicitly mention Bolton, but Cooper has previously said Bolton could be added to the case.

By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Nov 25 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on impeachment public opinion, Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign

  2. Read Nov 26 WATCH LIVE: Trump pardons 2019 Thanksgiving turkeys

  3. Read Nov 26 How to keep conspiracy theories from ruining your Thanksgiving

  4. Watch Nov 25 How art can help people with Alzheimer’s enjoy the moment

  5. Watch Nov 25 The fallout from Trump’s intervention in Navy SEAL discipline case

The fallout from Trump’s intervention in Navy SEAL discipline case

Nation Nov 25

The Latest