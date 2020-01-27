What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Trial

January 27, 2020

By —

Associated Press

Bolton’s publisher says there was ‘no coordination’ with New York Times

Politics

The publisher of former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book says there was “no coordination” between the timing of a New York Times story that the book would undercut a key defense argument in the Senate impeachment trial, and the book being available for pre-order.

Bolton, the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, and literary agent Javelin released a statement to that effect Monday.

Bolton writes in the forthcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until it helped him with investigations into his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

READ: AP source: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to probe

The book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is scheduled to be released on March 17. It appeared for pre-order on sites including Amazon on Sunday night. The New York Times first reported Bolton’s account on Sunday.

The book had reached the 55th slot on Amazon’s best-seller’s list by midday Monday.

