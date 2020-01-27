WATCH: Schiff says Bolton’s testimony is relevant to Trump’s trial

Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment prosecutor against President Donald Trump, says senators should “not turn away” from calling former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness because of the “very relevant evidence.”

Schiff spoke to reporters just before Trump’s Senate trial was set to resume Monday afternoon. He says Bolton should testify under oath and in public so everyone can “evaluate John Bolton’s credibility.”

His comments come after Bolton wrote in an upcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until that country helped him with investigations into his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The account has given Democrats fuel in their pursuit of testimony from Bolton and other witnesses.

Schiff says he can’t see how the impeachment trial would be fair without testimony from witnesses like Bolton.