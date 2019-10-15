Buttigieg tells Gabbard she’s ‘dead wrong’ on earlier support of withdrawing troops from Syria

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is sparring with Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, with Buttigieg calling Gabbard “dead wrong” for her earlier support of withdrawing troops from Syria.

Gabbard’s previous stance, as well as her decision to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad, came under fresh scrutiny following President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country, paving the way for Turkey to invade and kill the Kurds.

WATCH: This Syrian city embodies the consequences of Trump’s decision

Gabbard has criticized Trump for how he’s conducted the withdrawal but said Tuesday that while Trump has “the blood of the Kurds on his hands … so do many of the politicians in both parties who supported this regime change war.”

Buttigieg says the killings are “the consequence of a withdrawal and a betrayal by this president of American allies and American values.”

Both Buttigieg and Gabbard are military veterans.