Congress won’t see Mueller’s findings on Russia investigation Saturday, according to DOJ official

Attorney General William Barr spent Saturday reviewing the special counsel’s confidential report on the Trump-Russia investigation, but Barr’s “principal conclusions” summary for Congress was not coming for at least another day.

No summary for Judiciary Committee leaders — or the public — just yet, said a senior Justice Department official, speaking only on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the review process.

Barr has said he expected to send his version to the lawmakers as soon as this weekend after determining what should be made public. Special counsel Robert Mueller sent the attorney general the final report Friday on his 22-month investigation that cast a dark shadow of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Mueller has concluded his investigation of Russian election interference and possible coordination with Donald Trump’s campaign.

Barr is reviewing Mueller’s confidential report and has said he expects to provide Congress with the “principal conclusions” this weekend.

