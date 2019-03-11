What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Bill Barrow, Associated Press

Democrats turn to blue-collar Milwaukee for 2020 convention

MILWAUKEE — Democrats have chosen Milwaukee to host their 2020 national convention.

The Democratic National Committee’s decision will take the party to the heart of the working-class upper Midwest that delivered President Donald Trump to the White House.

Before 2016, Republicans hadn’t won Wisconsin since 1984. Trump added Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania to upset Hillary Clinton.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez picked Milwaukee over Miami and Houston. It will be the first time in more than a century that Democrats gather in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate.

Milwaukee will be one the smallest cities to host a presidential convention, topping two other finalist cities that have hosted national political conventions and Super Bowls.

