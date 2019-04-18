What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Jerrold Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said that he still wants Mueller’s report delivered to Congress by April 2. Photo by REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
House asks Robert Mueller to testify by May 23

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is asking special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before his panel as soon as possible about his report on the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler released a three-sentence letter to Mueller requesting his appearance, minutes after Attorney General William Barr ended a news conference in which he described the special counsel’s report. The New York Democrat tweeted that Congress and the public need to hear directly from Mueller to “better understand his findings.”

Nadler wrote in his letter that he wants Mueller to testify by May 23 and asked for his “prompt attention” to the request.

Barr said at his news conference that he did not object to Mueller testifying.

