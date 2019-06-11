Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

House authorizes lawsuits against Barr, McGahn to enforce subpoenas

Politics

The House has approved a resolution that will make it easier to file lawsuits against the Trump administration when officials defy subpoenas.

The legislation passed 229-191, along party lines.

It empowers Democrats to take legal action to enforce subpoenas against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn. It also allows committee chairmen to take future legal action without a vote of the full House, as long as they have approval from a bipartisan group of House leaders.

Tuesday’s vote reflects an evolving strategy for Democrats, who have moved toward lawsuits and away from criminal contempt as they investigate President Donald Trump and his administration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats “need answers on the questions left unanswered” by special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia report.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 11 WATCH: Jon Stewart says Congress ‘should be ashamed’ over inaction on helping 9/11 first responders

  2. Read Jun 11 WATCH: House votes to allow committees to enforce Trump subpoenas in federal court

  3. Watch Jun 07 What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes

  4. Watch Jun 10 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Iowa 2020 poll, Mueller report hearings

  5. Read Jun 10 Black Missouri drivers 91% more likely to be stopped, state attorney general finds

The Latest