House committee to move quickly on McGahn subpoena fight

The House Judiciary Committee chairman says his panel will move “as quickly as possible” to seek court enforcement of a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

New York Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler spoke after the House approved a resolution that makes it easier to file lawsuits against witnesses who defy subpoenas. That includes McGahn, who declined last month to provide documents or testimony at the urging of the White House. McGahn is the most-cited witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The resolution passed 229-191 Tuesday, along party lines. Democrats have moved toward lawsuits as they investigate President Donald Trump and his administration.

Mueller found no conspiracy between Trump and Russia, but did not clear him of obstruction.