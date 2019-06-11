Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) departs after leading fellow Democratic House committee chairmen in a news conference to discuss their investigations into the Trump administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 11, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

House committee to move quickly on McGahn subpoena fight

Politics

The House Judiciary Committee chairman says his panel will move “as quickly as possible” to seek court enforcement of a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

New York Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler spoke after the House approved a resolution that makes it easier to file lawsuits against witnesses who defy subpoenas. That includes McGahn, who declined last month to provide documents or testimony at the urging of the White House. McGahn is the most-cited witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The resolution passed 229-191 Tuesday, along party lines. Democrats have moved toward lawsuits as they investigate President Donald Trump and his administration.

Mueller found no conspiracy between Trump and Russia, but did not clear him of obstruction.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 11 WATCH: Jon Stewart says Congress ‘should be ashamed’ over inaction on helping 9/11 first responders

  2. Read Jun 11 WATCH: House votes to allow committees to enforce Trump subpoenas in federal court

  3. Watch Jun 07 What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes

  4. Watch Jun 10 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Iowa 2020 poll, Mueller report hearings

  5. Read Jun 10 Black Missouri drivers 91% more likely to be stopped, state attorney general finds

Shields and Brooks on Trump’s subpoena standoff, China trade war

Politics May 10

The Latest