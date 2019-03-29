What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

House Judiciary chair still wants Mueller’s report by April 2

Politics

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says an April 2 deadline still stands after Attorney General William Barr said he would deliver a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report by mid-April.

House Democrats have suggested they may subpoena the report if it is not delivered by next week. Barr said in a letter to Nadler and other lawmakers Friday that he would send the report to Congress “by mid-April, if not sooner.”

Nadler also says Democrats want to see the full report, not a redacted version.

Barr said in his letter that he would be available to talk to the House panel on May 2 and the Senate a day earlier. Nadler says he will take that date “under advisement,” but would like Barr to come sooner.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 29 Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

  2. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  3. Read Mar 29 Lawmakers reject Brexit deal again. What options are left?

  4. Read Mar 25 The human brain never stops growing neurons, a new study claims

  5. Read Mar 28 Can mindfulness help stressed teachers stay in the classroom?

The Latest