Share this episode

View all episodes

Why 1920 can offer clues about the 2020 elections

Politics

In 1920, as Americans were preparing to choose their next president, the country — just out of World War I — was still reeling from a flu pandemic that killed nearly 700,000 Americans, recovering from a sharp economic recession and grappling with riots resulting from violence against Black people. Today, the coronavirus pandemic has set the stage for unprecedented party conventions — but the issues and the political divisions the country is facing now echo many of those that existed 100 years ago. In this episode, as Democrats and Republicans prepare for their party conventions, Yale University professor Beverly Gage walks us through how the political tradition has changed since 1920, what promises politicians made then and what questions we face now.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders

Share this episode

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

By —

Rachel Wellford

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

By —

Emily Carpeaux

America, Interrupted Episodes

View all episodes
Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
By —

Rachel Wellford

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: