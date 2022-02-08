Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses new book on his son’s suicide and the Capitol insurrection

Judy Woodruff:

Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland gained national attention in January 2021, when he was tapped to lead the second impeachment trial against then-President Donald Trump.

Representative Raskin's appointment came shortly after the January 6 insurrection, and just days after losing his only son to suicide.

Representative Raskin writes about his son's battle with depression and his death, as well as the January 6 attack, in his deeply personal new book, "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy."

Congressman Raskin is also a member of the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6 attack. And he joins me now.

Congressman Raskin, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

You have spoken a number of times since January of last year about your son and this — what happened. And you have made it clear you don't want him to be remembered for how he died.

What do you want people to know about him?