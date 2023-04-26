News Wrap: E. Jean Carroll testifies in federal court saying Trump raped her in 1996

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Wednesday, writer E. Jean Carroll took the stand in a civil trial and told a federal court Donald Trump raped her in 1996, fighting flared up around Sudan's capital undermining the latest ceasefire attempt as desperate families tried to escape the country and U.N. migration officials say a rubber boat sank off Libya claiming 55 lives as they attempted to reach Europe.
