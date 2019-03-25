What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The Supreme Court stands in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Justices reject foreign company’s appeal over Mueller subpoena

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a company owned by an unidentified foreign government that has refused to turn over information demanded by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The justices didn’t comment Monday in turning away the company, which is racking up a fine of $50,000 a day for not complying with the grand jury subpoena for documents.

Mueller turned over his report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, but the status of the grand jury is unclear.

Fines have been accruing since Jan. 15 and could total nearly $3.5 million. New daily fines stop once the grand jury is discharged.

Mueller found no evidence President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Trump claims vindication.

