Former FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on oversight of the FBI. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
Read Attorney General Barr’s full letter on Mueller report conclusions

The Justice Department released on Sunday main findings of a 22-month investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election. Read it here.

AG March 24 2019 Letter to … by on Scribd

Follow our coverage on the Mueller Report.

Kamala Kelkar works on investigative projects at PBS NewsHour Weekend. She has been a journalist for a decade, reporting from Oakland, India, Alaska and now New York.

