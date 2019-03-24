What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
White House claims DOJ letter on Mueller report offers ‘complete exoneration’ of Trump

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is touting the Justice Department’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller findings, saying “it was a shame” the nation had to go through the investigation.

Trump claims the report found “there was no collusion with Russia, there was no obstruction.” In fact, Mueller did not make a determination on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in the Russia probe. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein determined that evidence gathered by Mueller was insufficient.

Director of Oval Office operations Madeleine Westerhout adds on Twitter: “How many tens of millions of dollars did the American taxpayers have to pay to find out what everyone already knew.”

Eric Trump, the president’s son, is calling for a “simple apology” from the media for “the hell everyone has been put through” during the two-year probe.

In a statement, press secretary Sarah Sanders says Mueller “did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction.”

