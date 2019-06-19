What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 13, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Pelosi rules out censuring Trump as alternative to impeachment

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday ruled out censuring President Donald Trump if the House doesn’t impeach him, downplaying a less drastic censure as “a day at the beach” for the president.

Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor that censure would be “just a way out” of House Democrats’ efforts to see if Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

“If you’re going to go, you ought to go. In other words, if the goods are there, you must impeach,” she said.

Pelosi spoke as she tries restraining House Democrats from jumping quickly into a pre-election effort to impeach Trump. Several dozen of the 235 House Democrats have said they favor launching an impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi has said she wants the numerous committees investigating Trump to gather more evidence, including on whether he obstructed special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Pelosi said some House Democrats have suggested simply censuring Trump. A censure would rebuke him, but is far less serious than the House voting to impeach, or essentially indict Trump. Unlike impeachment, censure would not automatically trigger a Senate trial on whether to remove Trump from office.

“That’s a day at the beach for the president, or at his golf club or wherever he goes,” she said of censure.

