Read Gordon Sondland’s full testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry

House lawmakers on Tuesday released the testimony transcript U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland gave in the impeachment probe.

Sondland was one of several diplomats involved in text message conversations about President Donald Trump’s demands that Ukraine investigate 2016 election interference and Burisma, an energy company that employed former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Sondland told lawmakers last month that Trump told him there was “no quid pro quo” with Ukraine.

The documents released Tuesday include significant revisions to Sondland’s original testimony. In new testimony provided to lawmakers on Monday, Sondland said he now recalls a conversation with an adviser to Ukraine’s president in which Sondland said “resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”

The leaders of the committees involved in the impeachment inquiry are releasing transcripts of the interviews they have conducted over the past several weeks. A House resolution approved last week allows the documents to be made public as the inquiry enters a new phase, which will include open hearings.

Read Gordon Sondland’s full testimony.