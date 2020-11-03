What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

Republican John Cornyn wins Texas Senate race

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has defeated Democrat MJ Hegar in his hardest-fought reelection battle in almost two decades.

Cornyn held an edge in polls and fundraising for most of the race but was still forced into mounting an unusually aggressive defense as Democrats poured millions of dollars into Hegar’s race.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data.

Hegar is a former Air Force helicopter pilot who narrowly lost a U.S. House race two years ago. She called Cornyn a “spineless bootlicker” beholden to Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Cornyn’s victory came in the face of uncommon headwinds for Republicans in Texas.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  2. Read Nov 03 Republican Lindsey Graham survives challenge from Jaime Harrison in South Carolina

  3. Read Nov 03 Democrat Joe Biden wins Virginia

  4. Read Nov 03 Trump wins 5 more states, Biden adds 2 states

  5. Read Nov 03 Here’s when polls close in every state

Why Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs are ‘absolutely critical’ for Biden

Politics Nov 02

The Latest