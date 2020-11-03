Republican John Cornyn wins Texas Senate race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has defeated Democrat MJ Hegar in his hardest-fought reelection battle in almost two decades.

Cornyn held an edge in polls and fundraising for most of the race but was still forced into mounting an unusually aggressive defense as Democrats poured millions of dollars into Hegar’s race.

Hegar is a former Air Force helicopter pilot who narrowly lost a U.S. House race two years ago. She called Cornyn a “spineless bootlicker” beholden to Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Cornyn’s victory came in the face of uncommon headwinds for Republicans in Texas.