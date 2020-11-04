What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

Republican Joni Ernst wins Iowa Senate seat

Politics

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst has won a second term in Iowa, fending off a competitive challenge from Des Moines real estate developer Theresa Greenfield.

Ernst argued that she had been true to her deeply conservative beliefs as both a state legislator and U.S. senator while also trying to portray herself as a senator who crossed party lines on some issues. Ernst serves in Republican leadership and has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data

Greenfield often spoke of her childhood roots working in her family’s crop-dusting business and focused on core Democratic issues such as protecting Social Security, increasing job training and expanding health care options.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  2. Read Nov 04 WATCH LIVE: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as vote count continues

  3. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks from Arizona

  4. Read Feb 15 Results in key Supreme Court cases could change with Scalia’s death

  5. Read Oct 27 How the AP calls races and what to expect on election night

Battle for Iowa heats up over rural issues

Politics Sep 20

The Latest