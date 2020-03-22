What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to the media about the "whistleblower" question blocked by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during the impeachment trial proceedings of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill January 30, 2020, Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images.
Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19

Politics

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus.

That’s according to a tweet from the senator, who is a top ally of President Donald Trump.

The senator is “feeling fine,” the tweet said. He is “asymptomatic,” and in quarantine.

He was not aware “of any direct contact with any infected person,” the tweet said.

This comes shortly after the nation’s capital announced its second death to coronavirus.

