The GOP drama behind the House speaker vote

Like a line of thunderstorms, political disturbances travel in clusters. And in these years of wild congressional weather, we now have an approaching once-in-a-century phenomenon: a possible deadlock over who will be the speaker of the House.

This could get complicated.

Here’s a brief rundown on what can happen today (and maybe later this week).

What happens exactly? And when? At 12 p.m. EST the House is called to order. There is some opening business (a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance) and then, essentially, taking attendance. Members must record their presence using voting cards. Somehow this simple act takes at least 30 minutes. But it is fun to watch. Some members will have their children with them, others may try to twist arms for speaker.



Watch the House speaker vote in the player above.

There is a little more housekeeping from the clerk and then around 12:30 or 12:45 p.m., the election for speaker is expected to begin.

How does the speaker election work? In alphabetical order, each member announces their choice for speaker. This also takes some time — about 90 minutes to two hours.

How many votes does one need to be House speaker? The simple answer is: a majority. But the more complete answer is that you need the majority of the people who voted for a specific person. Anyone voting “present” does not count toward that tally.

If every member votes for a candidate for speaker, the winner would need at least 218 votes.

What is the math like for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy? McCarthy is the GOP nominee for speaker, chosen by a majority of his conference. He has long wanted to become speaker.

Republicans have 222 seats in the new House.

But there are at least 14 Republicans who say either that they will definitely vote against him or that they cannot yet get on board. McCarthy needs nearly all of them (all but four) in order to clinch the speakership.

What happens if no one gets 218 votes? The House votes again. And again. And again. Until someone gets to 218.