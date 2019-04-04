What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 4, 2018. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Reuters
Rep. Tim Ryan announces he is running for president

Politics

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio congressman Tim Ryan says he’s running for president.

The 45-year-old announced his 2020 Democratic primary bid Thursday on ABC’s “The View.” He plans an official kickoff rally in downtown Youngstown Saturday, where a big turnout by organized labor is expected.

Ryan, a political moderate from Niles, made an unsuccessful bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2016.

Ryan represents the district formerly held by the late Democratic Rep. Jim Traficant, for whom he worked. The blue-collar area swung strongly for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He’s served in Congress since 2003 and, before that, spent two years in the Ohio Senate. He joins an already crowded field of Democratic White House candidates.

