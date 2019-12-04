Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

December 4, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Noah Feldman

Pamela S. Karlan

Who is testifying next?

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Dec 04

Noah Feldman

Dec 04

Pamela S. Karlan

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

Trump calls House Intelligence impeachment report a ‘joke’

Politics

A “joke.”

That’s how President Donald Trump describes the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report.

Trump is addressing the impeachment inquiry as he attends a NATO summit in London.

The president says impeachment is a “dirty word” that should be reserved for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The impeachment inquiry centers on a July 25 phone call Trump had with the president of Ukraine. The Democratic-written report lays out evidence that Trump was trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, effectively intervening in the upcoming 2020 U.S. election.

Trump says that in this case, there’s been “no crime” — not even a “tiny crime.”

He recounts how the president of Ukraine said he felt “no pressure” and he contends that Ukrainian officials don’t understand what the impeachment inquiry is all about.

Trump complains that House Democrats are holding impeachment hearings while he’s out of the country at the NATO meeting.

MORE: What does it mean to censure a politician?

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 04 Watch Live: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – House Judiciary Committee – Day 1

  2. Read Dec 04 WATCH: Michael Gerhardt’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  3. Read Dec 04 WATCH: Jonathan Turley’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  4. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  5. Read Dec 04 Read Jonathan Turley’s full opening statement in the Trump impeachment hearing

The Latest