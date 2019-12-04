Trump calls House Intelligence impeachment report a ‘joke’

A “joke.”

That’s how President Donald Trump describes the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report.

Trump is addressing the impeachment inquiry as he attends a NATO summit in London.

The president says impeachment is a “dirty word” that should be reserved for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The impeachment inquiry centers on a July 25 phone call Trump had with the president of Ukraine. The Democratic-written report lays out evidence that Trump was trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, effectively intervening in the upcoming 2020 U.S. election.

Trump says that in this case, there’s been “no crime” — not even a “tiny crime.”

He recounts how the president of Ukraine said he felt “no pressure” and he contends that Ukrainian officials don’t understand what the impeachment inquiry is all about.

Trump complains that House Democrats are holding impeachment hearings while he’s out of the country at the NATO meeting.

