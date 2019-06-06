Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Trump signs long-delayed $19 billion disaster aid bill

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill aimed at helping communities across the country bounce back from hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and fires.

Trump tweeted a photo of himself holding the signed bill in what appeared to his office aboard Air Force One. The tweet came shortly after Trump landed in Ireland following a ceremony in France commemorating the D-Day invasion.

Trump says the aid, which will benefit states including Georgia and Florida, is: “So important for our GREAT American farmers and ranchers.”

The bill languished for months amid disputes over Trump’s demand for border funding, as well as additional aid for Puerto Rico, which Trump opposed.

Trump nonetheless tweeted the U.S. territory “should love President Trump,” claiming that, “Without me, they would have been shut out!”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jun 05 In Normandy, gratitude and grief ahead of D-Day’s 75th anniversary

  2. Read Jun 04 Trump administration bans educational and recreational travel to Cuba

  3. Watch Jun 05 What the Mueller report says about Trump’s firing James Comey

  4. Read Jun 05 How the U.S. and Mexico could find common ground on immigration

  5. Read Jun 06 This year the flu came in two waves. Here’s why

The Latest