WATCH: Volker confirms meeting where Sondland discussed ‘investigations’

Former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker says he felt a discussion of investigations was “inappropriate” in a July meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. officials at the White House.

Testifying during a House impeachment hearing on Tuesday, Volker confirmed others’ testimony that President Donald Trump’s European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland, raised the investigations “in a generic way” to the Ukrainians and that then national security adviser John Bolton immediately ended the meeting.

The meeting happened two weeks before a call in which Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats. That call is central to the impeachment probe.

Other witnesses have testified that the investigations were discussed further in a second meeting that day. Volker said he doesn’t recall that discussion.