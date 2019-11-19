WATCH: Morrison says transcript of Trump-Zelensky call was placed on secure server by ‘mistake’

A former top national security adviser to President Donald Trump says a rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was placed on a highly classified system by mistake.

Tim Morrison spoke on Nov. 19 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

The official, Tim Morrison, is testifying Tuesday in the House impeachment inquiry. He says he and a top White House lawyer, John Eisenberg, agreed that access should be restricted to officials with high-level security clearances.

But Morrison says he later learned that the rough transcript of the call was placed on a highly classified server typically reserved for national secrets.

Morrison says the placement on the more secure server “was a mistake. It was an administrative error.”

Morrison says nothing on the call warranted placement on the server.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings