Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) confers with ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) at a House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the Report by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III," at which witness former White House Counsel Donald McGahn was subpoened to testify but failed to appear on Capitol Hill in Washington, on May 21, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: After McGahn skips hearing, Democrats vow to hold Trump accountable

Politics

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the House will hold President Donald Trump accountable “one way or the other” after he directed former White House counsel Donald McGahn to defy the panel’s subpoena.

The Judiciary panel held a brief hearing Tuesday in McGahn’s absence with an empty chair where he was supposed to sit. Nadler said that if McGahn doesn’t “immediately correct his mistake” in not showing, the committee will have to enforce the subpoena.

Nadler has said the committee is ready to hold McGahn in contempt. The committee will hear McGahn’s testimony, “even if we have to go to court,” Nadler said.

The ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Doug Collins, said Democrats are “trying desperately to make something out of nothing.”

Collins called the session a “circus” and said Democrats preferred a public “fight over fact-finding.”

The committee voted to adjourn the hearing immediately after Collins’ remarks.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 21 What would a Trump-Biden matchup look like? Dueling Pennsylvania rallies offer clues

  2. Watch May 20 Congo’s Ebola crisis threatens to spiral out of control

  3. Read May 16 WATCH: In veiled shot at Trump, Tillerson warns American democracy is at risk

  4. Read May 20 How Trump has already changed migrant worker programs

  5. Read May 20 Read the White House letter directing Don McGahn not to testify

As Barr looks into Trump Tower intelligence briefing, Clapper denies leaking its contents

Nation May 20

The Latest