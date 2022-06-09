WATCH: Barr, Ivanka Trump tell Jan. 6 committee there’s no evidence of 2020 voter fraud

Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee introduced clips from video depositions by Ivanka Trump and former Attorney General Bill Barr to show President Trump’s claims of substantial voter fraud were “complete nonsense,” in the words of the former attorney general.

“I saw absolutely zero basis for the allegations, but they were made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people, members of the public,” Barr said during his taped deposition.

“But President Trump persisted,” Cheney said, before showing a clip of Ivanka Trump’s taped deposition.

Trump’s daughter was asked if the attorney general’s conclusions had an impact on her.

“It affected my perspective,” Ivanka Trump said.”I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying.”

Thursday night’s hearing aimed to lay out in gripping detail that the deadly 1/6 violence was no accident.

Instead, the panel declared it was the result of Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and public call for supporters to come to Washington and his private campaign at the highest levels of government to block Congress from certifying Biden’s election victory.