What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH: Barr pressed about DOJ effort to strike down Affordable Care Act

Politics

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Penn., asked Attorney General William Barr about the Justice Department’s “litigation position” to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

Cartwright asked Barr whether he’s properly evaluated the consequences, including the millions of people at risk of losing health care coverage, if DOJ’s lawsuit is successful.

Barr, in turn, asked Cartwright whether it was likely that DOJ’s lawsuit will prevail.

“I’m just saying that if you think it’s such an outrageous position, you have nothing to worry about,” Barr told the Democratic lawmaker. “Let the courts do their job.”

WATCH LIVE: Barr testifies before House committee

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 08 WATCH LIVE: Barr may discuss Mueller report before House committee

  2. Read Apr 09 WATCH: Barr says he had a general sense of Russia investigation findings before it concluded

  3. Read Apr 09 White House steps up attacks as Mueller report release nears

  4. Read Apr 08 What you need to know about a popular weed killer’s alleged link to cancer

  5. Read Apr 08 WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee looks at hate crimes, white nationalism and tech

The Latest