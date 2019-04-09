WATCH: Barr pressed about DOJ effort to strike down Affordable Care Act

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Penn., asked Attorney General William Barr about the Justice Department’s “litigation position” to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

Cartwright asked Barr whether he’s properly evaluated the consequences, including the millions of people at risk of losing health care coverage, if DOJ’s lawsuit is successful.

Barr, in turn, asked Cartwright whether it was likely that DOJ’s lawsuit will prevail.

“I’m just saying that if you think it’s such an outrageous position, you have nothing to worry about,” Barr told the Democratic lawmaker. “Let the courts do their job.”

