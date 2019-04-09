WATCH: Withholding Mueller report would strike a serious blow to democracy, Rep. Serrano says

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The chairman of a House appropriations subcommittee says it would be a serious blow to democracy if special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on the Russia investigation is not fully made public.

Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the subcommittee on Tuesday.

WATCH LIVE: Barr may discuss Mueller report before House committee

Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y., said he has concerns about the process Barr used to draft a four-page letter of Mueller’s “principal conclusions” last month.

Mueller concluded his investigation in late March and turned over a nearly 400-page report to Barr. Two days later, the attorney general then sent the four-page document to Congress.

The Justice Department has said a redacted version of Mueller’s report will be made public in mid-April.

Serrano said Americans have been “left with many unanswered questions” about Mueller’s investigation.

