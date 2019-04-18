What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Barr says he disagrees with Mueller’s legal theories on obstruction

Attorney General William Barr says special counsel Robert Mueller’s report recounts 10 episodes involving President Donald Trump that were investigated as potential acts of criminal obstruction of justice.

Barr says Mueller did not reach a “prosecutorial judgment” and that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the evidence was not sufficient to establish the president committed an offense.

Barr spoke at a news conference before the full, redacted report was made available to the Congress and the public.

