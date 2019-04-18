WATCH: Barr says Mueller found no ‘collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Hours ahead of the Justice Department’s release of a redacted version of Robert Mueller’s report, Attorney General William Barr said at a news conference that “the Special Counsel found no evidence that any Americans – including anyone associated with the Trump campaign – conspired or coordinated with the Russian government or the [Internet Research Agency]” to use disinformation to sow social discord among American voters.

According to Barr, the report also detailed efforts by Russian military officials to hack emails and documents from the Democratic Party and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and transfer them to WikiLeaks for publication.

But he said “there was no evidence of Trump campaign ‘collusion’ with the Russian government’s hacking” or the dissemination of those materials.