WATCH: Biden launches ‘build back better express’ train tour

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden headed out on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania after a contentious debate with President Donald Trump.

“This election is a choice between Scranton and Park Avenue values,” said Biden before boarding an Amtrak train with his wife Dr. Jill Biden.

“it’s also about something deeper. Can these parents looked at kids in the eye and say, honey, everything’s going to be OK? These are the conversations I’m going to be having today on this whistle stop.”

Tuesday night’s debate between Trump and Biden, was the first of this election season.

The president set the tone from the start for one of the ugliest general election debates in recent memory, badgering Biden and repeatedly interrupting him.

Biden alternated between ignoring the president and growing visibly irritated.

Moderator Chris Wallace admonished and pleaded with Trump to allow his rival to speak.

“There’s overwhelming reason for optimism,” said Biden.

“We just have to unite. The country is ready to do that. We’re better positioned than any nation in the world to own the 21st century. We just have to do it and do it together.”