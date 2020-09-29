What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: ‘Right now, I’m the Democratic Party,’ Biden says during first presidential debate

Politics

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he is the leader of his party.



Biden made the comment during Tuesday night’s debate after President Donald Trump accused him of supporting abolishing private insurance.

Biden noted that he won the Democratic nomination partly by arguing against single-payer health care that many of his rivals sought. The former vice president has instead proposed expanding the Affordable Care Act to provide a public option that people could buy into.

Trump responded that Democrats still want to abolish private health insurance and suggested the party would force Biden to do its bidding.

“My party is me,” Biden replied. “Right now, I’m the Democratic Party.”

By —

Associated Press

