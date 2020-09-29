What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: ‘I will accept it and he will, too,’ Biden says of Trump and election results

Politics

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are painting a very different picture of the reliability of the upcoming election.

Watch the moment from the debate in the player above.

Biden urged voters to cast their ballots and not be intimidated by Trump’s suggestions he might not accept a loss. Trump has been groundlessly casting doubt on the reliability of mail ballots and elections in general.

“Vote whatever way is the best way for you,” Biden said. “Because he will not be able to stop you from determining the outcome of this election.”

Biden agreed not to declare victory before the ballots are counted and to accept voters’ verdicts.

Trump continued to spread falsehoods about mail voting. He said falsely that his campaign’s poll watchers were improperly turned away at a Philadelphia early voting site Tuesday — the poll watchers had not yet been accredited to observe. He suggested widespread Democratic fraud because a handful of ballots were improperly thrown in the trash last week — but didn’t mention it occurred in a Republican-controlled elections office and was quickly reported to authorities.

Biden urged viewers not to worry about Trump’s scare tactics.

“I will accept it, and he will, too. You know why?” Biden said. “Because once the winner is declared once all the ballots are counted, that’ll be the end of it.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 30 5 takeaways from the first Trump-Biden debate

  2. Read Sep 28 WATCH: Trump, Biden square off in first presidential debate

  3. Read Sep 30 AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

  4. Watch Sep 29 What did the Mueller report leave out? A member of the team shares an inside look

  5. Read Sep 29 WATCH: What voters think of Trump and Biden’s first debate

What to expect from Trump and Biden in first presidential debate

Politics Sep 29

The Latest