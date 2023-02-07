WATCH: Biden once again pitches ‘cancer moonshot’ at State of the Union

President Joe Biden returned to a proposal he has pitched before, cutting cancer death rates by at least 50 percent in the next 25 years, his so-called “cancer moonshot.”

“It’s personal to so many of us,” Biden said.

The president introduced a couple in the audience whose young daughter, Ava, is beating the odds on cancer.

“After 26 blood transfusions, 11 rounds of radiation, eight rounds of chemo, one kidney removed, given a 5 percent survival rate,” Biden said about the child.

He also related his family’s cancer journey, losing his son Beau due to brain cancer.

Biden said things seemed hopeless when she was diagnosed with rare kidney cancer at just a year old.”They never gave up hope. Little Ava never gave up hope,” Biden said. “She turns four next month,” Biden said to applause.

He also applauded former President George W. Bush for leading a bipartisan effort to combat the global scourge of AIDS.”It’s been a huge success,” Biden said.

