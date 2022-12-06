WATCH: Blinken and Austin hold news briefing with Australian counterparts

The U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense met with their Australian counterparts in Washington on Tuesday to discuss strategic concerns including the war in Ukraine.

We’re grateful for Australia’s efforts to impose sanctions coordinated with ours, as well as our shared work through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group through which are coordinating our aid efforts,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Australia has also shown extraordinary generosity in supporting Ukraine as it defends its territory, contributing more than $440 million in military and humanitarian assistance.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penelope Ying-Yen Wong reiterated by saying, “Ukraine matters to everybody.”

“The peace that has endured since the conclusion of the of World War Two and the settlement that nations came to has been underpinned by a commitment to various rules and principles, including the U.N. Charter,” he said. “And if there is not, there is not sufficient response to Russia abrogating that charter. We are all then secure.”

Blinken also said the group discussed the progress of the security partnership between the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

“Our three countries have made significant strides toward Australia obtaining nuclear-powered submarines, while adhering to the highest non-proliferation standards,” he told reporters in Washington. “We’re committed to delivering on that promise at the earliest possible time.”

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles is making the final decisions about whether Australia will sign up for a U.S. or UK nuclear submarine design under the trilateral AUKUS alliance, which is set to underpin the nation’s security for decades.

The U.S. also announced it would be deepening its “defense cooperation” with Australia.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also announced Japan will join in security exercises with U.S. troops in Australia.

“Bupon today’s talks, we will increase rotational presence of U.S. forces in Australia. That includes rotations of bomber task forces, fighters and future rotations of U.S. Navy and U.S. Army capabilities,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “We’ll also continue to find ways to further integrate our defense industrial bases in the years ahead. And we agreed to enhance trilateral defense cooperation and to invite Japan to integrate into our force posture initiatives in Australia.”