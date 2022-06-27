Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Jan. 6 committee to hold surprise hearing with new evidence

In our news wrap Monday, the Jan. 6 committee is calling a surprise hearing featuring newly collected evidence, the Supreme Court sided with a high school football coach in Washington state who lead prayers on the field, an Amtrak train with more than 200 passengers and crew hit a truck and derailed in Missouri killing at least three people, and artist Sam Gilliam died at 88.

