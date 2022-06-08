Starting Thursday, lawmakers will begin to lay out findings from their nearly yearlong investigation into the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has no acronym. (Understandably, “HSCIJ6A” was never attempted.) Instead, it is commonly known as the “January 6th Committee.”

Working largely behind closed doors, the group has pursued interviews and documents, while proving divisive with some conservatives, who accuse it of playing politics with the attack.

The vast majority of its work has not been revealed, until now. We thought it a good time for a rough guide on what we know and what we expect from these hearings.

How to watch the Jan. 6 hearings

The June 9 hearing is the first of several planned public hearings that will occur throughout the month. At this time, the committee has only confirmed times and dates for the first two hearings.

Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. EDT – Day 1 of the Jan. 6 hearings.

– Day 1 of the Jan. 6 hearings. Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m. EDT – One of the hearings not scheduled for prime time.

The PBS NewsHour will carry the hearings live with reporting and analysis. The NewsHour’s special coverage of the first Jan. 6 hearing will begin at 7 p.m. EDT. Check your local listings to find the PBS station near you, or watch online here or in the player below.

You can also follow our live coverage on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and see highlights on our Instagram.

In the hour before the first hearing, digital anchor Nicole Ellis will host a series of conversations that reviews a timeline of the Jan. 6 attack, what we’ve learned since then, a conversation with a democracy expert on fallout from the attack and what to watch as the country approaches the midterm elections, and key things to watch from the first night of hearings.

What are the basics about the committee again? Let’s start with an easy one. The committee includes nine members:

Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi

Six other Democrats: Pete Aguilar, Calif.; Zoe Lofgren, Calif.; Elaine Luria, Va.; Stephanie Murphy, Fla.; Jamie Raskin, Md.; Adam Schiff, Calif.

Pete Aguilar, Calif.; Zoe Lofgren, Calif.; Elaine Luria, Va.; Stephanie Murphy, Fla.; Jamie Raskin, Md.; Adam Schiff, Calif. Two Republicans: Liz Cheney, Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, Ill.

Who is testifying? The committee, which has been keeping details and scope of the hearings close to the chest, have only released a shortlist of who is expected to testify at the first hearing. They are:

Caroline Edwards – A U.S. Capitol Police officer injured during the Jan. 6 attack. She suffered a brain injury during the insurrection.

– A U.S. Capitol Police officer injured during the Jan. 6 attack. She suffered a brain injury during the insurrection. Nick Quested – A documentary filmmaker who, along with his crew, captured the first violent moments by the insurrectionists against U.S. Capitol Police officers.

Where did this come from? The committee was created by the House itself in House Resolution, or H. Res. 503, which passed 222-190 last June. (Nerd note: an “H. Res.” is usually a nonbinding resolution of the House. But it is also how the House forms and regulates committees, per its own rules. It does not need any Senate approval.)

Why are there so few Republicans? The resolution gives House Speaker Pelosi the sole power to appoint 13 members to the committee, with five members appointed after consultation with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. But Pelosi found two of McCarthy’s suggestions – Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind. — unacceptable, citing concerns that their appointments would seriously impact the investigation into the events of Jan. 6. Republicans were irate, pointing out that Jordan is the leading Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and Banks heads the large Republican Study Committee.

This fomented more bitter division. But it also led to a committee of like-minded investigators. Two House Republicans, Cheney and Kinzinger, told Pelosi they were interested in serving on the committee. They were also the two who publicly felt that former President Donald Trump may have played a role in Jan. 6.

What is the committee trying to do with these hearings? These will not be typical congressional hearings. In most hearings, expert witnesses are asked questions by both parties, and lawmakers are trying to craft legislation.

In this case, all of the committee members share the same point of view: The Jan. 6 attack was an insurrection and was likely fueled by political rhetoric and officials, including Trump.

What will that look like? Again, this will not be typical. The committee can essentially script much of what happens in the hearings. Members are coordinating with one another on what they will say and what they will ask. Perhaps the biggest difference for viewers will be the style of the hearings. We expect something tailor made for a broad television audience. That means extensive video clips from Jan. 6, and from some of the more powerful interviews witnesses gave to the committee behind closed doors.

What does the committee want to achieve? Two things. First, to convey the gravity of the Jan. 6 attack. The committee, in particular, will raise questions about the level of involvement by some Republican lawmakers, including Trump.

The second goal of these hearings is to lay the possible groundwork for criminal cases. All criminal decisions will be up to the Department of Justice, but the committee aims to build up the evidence for further charges in some cases.

What about other Republicans? What will they be doing during the hearings? Currently, Republicans who object to these hearings do not have plans for any formal hearings of their own, nor any events while the committee is meeting. Their strategy, however, is to take to the airwaves, especially in conservative-leaning media, and make their case that these hearings are entirely political.

