WATCH: Garth Brooks sings ‘Amazing Grace’ for Biden inauguration

Garth Brooks sang “Amazing Grace” outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, moments after Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president.

The country music star joins a slate of celebrities — Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, Tom Hanks, among others — for a scaled down, largely virtual inauguration celebration.

Ahead of his performance, Brooks said the opportunity to perform on Inauguration Day was a chance “to serve,” adding that his presence was “not a political statement.” Instead, echoing a prevailing theme of Biden’s inauguration celebration, Brooks said he was making a “statement of unity.”

Brooks previously performed at the Capitol in 2009, for then-President Barack Obama’s swearing-in ceremony. Biden was sworn in that day as vice president.

