WATCH: Gen. Mike Flynn pleaded the Fifth when asked about Jan. 6 insurrection

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Gabrielle Hays
Gabrielle Hays
Leave your feedback
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testified on June 28 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings in their sixth public hearing.
Watch the moment in the player above.
During the hearing, the committee played a video deposition from Flynn, who served for a short time as National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump deposition, where he pleaded the Fifth when asked whether he thought the violence on Jan. 6 was justified and whether he believed in the peaceful transition of power.
WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 6
The hearing was unexpectedly announced a week after the Jan. 6 committee said they were taking a break until the month of July. In the year since its creation, the committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, seeking critical information and documents from people witness to, or involved in, the violence that day.
Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By:
Nation
Jun 27