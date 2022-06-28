WATCH: Gen. Mike Flynn pleaded the Fifth when asked about Jan. 6 insurrection

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testified on June 28 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings in their sixth public hearing.

Watch the moment in the player above.

During the hearing, the committee played a video deposition from Flynn, who served for a short time as National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump deposition, where he pleaded the Fifth when asked whether he thought the violence on Jan. 6 was justified and whether he believed in the peaceful transition of power.

WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 6

The hearing was unexpectedly announced a week after the Jan. 6 committee said they were taking a break until the month of July. In the year since its creation, the committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, seeking critical information and documents from people witness to, or involved in, the violence that day.