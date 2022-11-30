News Wrap: House Democrats elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as new leader

Judy Woodruff:

Congress is moving swiftly tonight to head off a nationwide railroad strike. The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impose a compromise settlement on freight railroads and a dozen labor unions. A separate vote today also approved more paid sick leave for rail workers.

The measures now head to the Senate. And we will get into the details after the news summary.

House Democrats today elected New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries as their new leader. He will be the first Black lawmaker to head a major political party in Congress. Jeffries said he will cooperate when he can with Republicans, who will control the House come January.